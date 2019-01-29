Burglars cut hole in garage roof but leave empty handed

There have been two reports of garages being broken into in the Potterhanworth area in the last few days.

According to police, a side door was forced open on one garage on Main Road in the village overnight between 6pm Sunday and 8am Monday, but nothing appears to have been stolen.

Meanwhile on Barff Road, a hole was cut in the roof of a garage during the same night, but again nothing was taken.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.