Burglars make off with Playstation and keys to family car in Rippingale

Thieves are said to have used a pointed implement to break into a bungalow in Rippingale on Wednesday.

The intruders broke a window at the rear of the property on the eastern side of Station Street some time between 1.45pm and 2.45pm, according to The Bourne and Billingborough policing team.

After searching the bedrooms they made off with numerous items including a Playstation 4 with games, cash, a jewellery box and keys to the family car.

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 referring to incident 209 of January 23 with any information.