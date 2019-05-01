Burglars take parts and machinery in Leadenham business break-in

Parts and machinery have been stolen from a business in Leadenham.

The incident happened at a premises on the Lincoln Road Industrial estate in the village at about 8.45pm on Monday night, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Intruders have cut a secure perimeter fence to get into the yard then cut the locks off two secure containers.

They then took a quantity of plant parts and machinery has been stolen.

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident number 111 of April 30 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.