Burglars try to steal water supply pump to property in Haconby Fen

Thieves have tried to steal a water pump from a property in a village south of Sleaford yesterday morning (Sunday).

During the early hours of Sunday morning police say intruders have gone into an outbuilding of a property in Haconby Fen, Haconby causing damage as they attempted to steal the water pump which services all their water needs.

PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “It is possible that two water pumps were actually stolen from rural properties in our area in these early hours but as yet police have not received any such confirmed reports.”

Anyone with information can call 101 referring to crime occurrence number 18000 205376.

* Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, cars were damaged while parked outside the village hall at Folkingham.

Someone has used either a key or screwdriver to cause extensive scratches in the paintwork of at least three vehicles. This happened between 9.30pm and 11.20pm.

When calling 101 with information refer to incidents 157-154-146 or May 6.