Police are appealing for information about a break in at a property in Potterhanworth.

Nothing at this stage is believed to have been taken by the intruder who is said to have got into the house on Barff Road some time between 7.20am and 8.40pm yesterday (Wednesday).

If you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 378 of January 16 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.