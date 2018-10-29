Camper van stolen from address in Metheringham

Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft of a camper van from an address in Metheringham.

The Washingborough and Metheringham policing team say they received a report that a Talbot Express camper van was stolen from Princess Margaret Avenue between 9.30pm on October 20 and 2.40am on October 21.

The camper van is described as having a silver bottom and cream top.

if you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 65 of 21/10/18. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.