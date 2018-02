Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to in relation to a burglary investigation.

They say the man caught on camera could help them with their investigations.

If you recognise this man call police on 101. EMN-180702-091937001

The incident happened on Coronation Crescent in Coleby on Tuesday, January 23.

A rear window was damaged at the house at about 1.30pm and Lincolnshire Police say they would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man, to call on 101 quoting incident number 187 of January 23 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.