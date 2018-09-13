Car ‘keyed’ in Metheringham in latest in spate of car vandalism in village

There has been another report in the ongoing issue of vandalism against vehicles parked overnight in Metheringham.

According to the neighbourhood policing team, a blue Vauxhall Adam was damaged on Lincoln Road, Metheringham overnight Sunday/Monday.

PCSO Paul Flannigan reports: “The car has sustained damages consistent with it having been ‘keyed’.

“In addition a potted plant was stolen from the driveway where the car was parked.”

He is appealing for witnesses to come forward with information to help with this ongoing spate of vandalism by contacting 101 quoting incident 365 of 10/09/18. Alternatively, you may wish to contact Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.