Car owners in North Kesteven may be among the least likely to see their vehicle vandalised

A new study from price comparison site MoneySuperMarket looking at police data has found that North Kesteven has one of the lowest rates for car vandalism in the country.

North Kesteven is in the bottom five lowest for vandalism rates from April 2017 to March 2018 and has a 1.76 per cent crime rate per 1,000 members of the population.

There were 203 offences during this period in the district.

In contrast, North East Lincolnshire is in the top five highest vandalism rates with 1,208 offences in the same period, a 7.56 per cent crime rate per 1,000 residents.

The survey also revealed three quarters of people do not even claim on their insurance for vandalism out of more than 232,000 offences.

Rachel Wait, consumer affairs spokesperson at MoneySuperMarket, commented: “Only one in four victims of vandalism decide to report the incident to their insurance company, possibly due to concerns about losing their no-claims discount. However, some insurance providers protect a driver’s no-claims bonus for cases of vandalism, so it’s worth double checking.”