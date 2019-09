Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was stolen from an address in Wellingore on Thursday.

The blue Seat Ibiza was taken from Pottergate Road some time between 5.30am and 8.10pm, say police.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 411 of September 19. Alternatively, you may inform Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.