There are appeals for witnesses after thieves made off with a caravan from the driveyway of its owners in Navenby.

The two-berth Bailey Sentour 6 Vermont touring caravan was taken from a residential property on Sleaford Road, Navenby, between 7.30pm on Thursday and 8.30am on Friday.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 86 of june 21. Alternatively you may contact Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.