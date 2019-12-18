Cash and jewellery stolen in break in at Heydour

A house in Heydour experienced a break in over the weekend and residents are being warned to prevent this happening to anyone else.

Forced entry was made through a front window and cash, jewellery and a watch was taken when the occupants were out at tea time.

There has also been a burglary at Newton recently but this was very different in nature and so police believe it is unconnected.

Householders are asked to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police 101, or 999 if a crime is taking place.