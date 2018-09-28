Cash and jewelry taken in burglary on home in Welbourn

A home has been burgled in Welbourn where jewelry and cash has been taken after an “untidy search” of the property.

The intruder is said by police to have forced the locked back door to get into the property on Castle Hill in the village some time during the daytime between 7.30am and 5.30pm on Wednesday morning.

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident 384 of September 27 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This burglary comes after a similar one where the lock was snapped on the front upvc doors of a property on Blackmoor Road in nearby Harmston on Monday and cash and jewelry were stolen.