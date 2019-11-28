Casualty treated after vehicle crashes into house in Scopwick

Emergency services rushed to the scene when a car was reported to have collided with a house in Scopwick.

The incident happened at around 12.23pm yesterday (Wednesday) on Heath Road in the village.

Fire crews from Lincoln and Sleaford were among the emergency teams that descended on the scene of the collision.

Police say a male driver suffered minor injuries.

A fire service spokesman said: “Crews cordoned off the area and delivered casualty care to one casualty.”

The road was blocked for some time while the area was made safe and cleared.