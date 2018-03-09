CCTV footage catches pointless vandals trying to get into village hall near Sleaford and damaging drain pipe

CCTV footage has been posted on a community Facebook page in the hope of identifying a pair of pointless vandals.

Leasingham Village Hall committee member Paul Spencer‎ posted an appeal on the village’s community page after the criminal damage incident wasdone in the early hours of Monday February 12.

Appeal for witnesses as CCTV footage shows youths damaging Leasingham village hall.

On the black and white footage, two youths are seen trying to gain access to the Village Hall via the main door, apparently with use of the door code.

Mr Spencer said: “They did not get access, as the hall was locked up and alarmed, but they then went to the rear of the hall, where they spent 15 minutes smoking, drinking and generally messing around, before one of them ripped down the drain stench pipe mounted on the wall of the hall and threw it onto the ground.”

He said police have been informed and were provided with CCTV recordings of the pair at the hall, but have so far been unable to identify the individuals concerned.

Mr Spencer said: “As they appeared to have thought they knew the door code to get into the hall, it is considered likely that they are local residents.”

The videos show the youths trying to open the main door and one of them ripping down the stench pipe.

Mr Spencer said they have had CCTV on site for two years, it is alarmed and they have not had any problems with thieves or vandals. He hoped demonstrating the youths’ failure would act as a deterrent to any others trying their luck.

If you can identify one or both of the youths in the video contact the police on 101, referring to the date and location of the incident.