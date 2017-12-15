Christmas shoppers in Sleaford urged to watch out for thieves after purse thefts

Lincolnshire police are warning Christmas shoppers to be vigilant after a number of purse thefts.

Four incidents have taken place in and around shops in Sleaford and Grantham, with three of those incidents taking place yesterday (Thursday).

A police spokesman said: “We are urging anyone going Christmas shopping over the next few days to keep their valuables, such as purses and wallets, safely with them at all times.

“If you do know or see anything suspicious, please call 101 and report it to our call-takers.

“If you know anything about the incidents in Grantham and Sleaford, please ring in and quote incident 251 of December 14 for Grantham, and 174 of December 14 for Sleaford.”