A circular saw was stolen from a work site in Metheringham yesterday afternoon (Monday), according to Lincolnshire Police.

PCSO Kat Szaban of the local neighbourhood policing team said teh electric saw has been taken from the site on Caroline Road in the village sometime during the afternoon.

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident number 395 of 09/07/2018 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.