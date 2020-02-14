Closure order on Sleaford flat after drugs raid

Four people have been arrested and released under investigation after a police drugs raid on a flat in Sleaford last Monday (February 10).

According to Sleaford Police, all four were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs with one also wanted for an outstanding theft offence.

Police have arrested suspected drug dealers.

They were released on Wednesday, when, in conjunction with North Kesteven District Council, an interim closure order was served on the flat involved.

This was to be heard at Lincoln Magistrates today (Friday) when it was hoped that it would be upgraded to a full closure order “to provide some respite to the other residents in the locality”, according to police.

Only the resident will be allowed to be there. Anyone else is liable to be arrested under the order.