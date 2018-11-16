Cocaine and heroin gang, including 5 dealers from Boston, Sleaford and Chapel St Leonards, jailed for total of 142 years

12 members of an organised crime gang who conspired to bring cocaine and heroin into Lincolnshire have been jailed for a combined total of 142 years imprisonment following a year-long investigation by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU).

Officers found that a combined total value of £4 million of heroin and cocaine had been supplied by the crime group, from Yorkshire to the East Midlands, in what was a highly organised and efficient running operation.

The investigation led to 11 members of the gang pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and one person found guilty following a four week trial:

• Asif Laher (30), of Banks Street, Batley, Kirklees has this week been jailed for 21 years.


• Darren Peters (50), of Boston Road, Sleaford, will be sentenced at a forthcoming hearing.


• Tawqeer Hussain (23), of Carrside Crescent, Batley, Kirklees, has been jailed for 8 years 3 months.


• Neil Anthony Greenfield (36), of Lenton Way, Frampton, Boston has been jailed for 18 years 9 months.


• Peter David Needham (42), of Ancaster Mews, Chapel St Leonards, has been jailed for 16 years 9 months.


• Mikolaj Porazewski (20), of Ingelow Avenue, Boston, has been jailed for 4 years 6 months.


• Andrew Patrick Baker (32), of Almond Walk, Boston, has been jailed for 5 years 3 months.


• Gemma Doherty (33), of Aspen Road, Eckington, Sheffield, will be sentenced at a forthcoming hearing.


• Kasim Hussain (29), of HMP Doncaster, has been jailed for 6 years 9 months.


• John Alan Richard Emmingham (34), of John Street, Worksop, has been jailed for 20 years 3 months.


• Nasarat Mohammed (30), of Swarcliffe Road, Sheffield, (found guilty after trial), has been jailed for 7 years 6 months.


• Mohammed Abdul ALI (25) 41, Collister Drive, Sheffield, 4 years 3 months.

Five of the offenders pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine. These were:


• Gary Johnson (41), of Queensway, Potterhanworth, Lincoln, was jailed for 9 years 3 months.


• Neil Anthony Greenfield (36), of Lenton Way Frampton, Boston.


• Peter David Needham of (42), of Ancaster Mews, Chapel St Leonards.


• Aaron James Radford (38), of Highbury Road, Bulwell, has been jailed for 19 years.


• Jason Gooch (42), of Crown Flat Way, Dewsbury, Kirklees, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14-years at a previous hearing.

Both Laher and Tawqeer Hussain also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine.

DI Paul McMahon, of EMSOU, said: “These individuals were responsible for the organised supply of vast quantities of Class A drugs from West Yorkshire into the East Midlands.


“High value organised drugs supply ‘businesses’ bring an increase in acquisitive crime & violence to the communities in this region.


“These convictions show that even in challenging financial times Lincolnshire Police & EMSOU will continue to protect the public by tackling complex serious crime head on.”