Cold callers warning in Folkingham

Local police are warning residents to be on their guard after receiving a report yesterday (Tuesday) of two men going door to door in the Folkingham area.

PCSO Graeme Parrott said via the local policing team’s social media account: “They were asking about gardening work. Our advice is not to deal with cold callers and don’t talk cash on the doorstep.“

He said that education abouty scams and cold callers was key to keeping vulnerable people safe.

If you have any information about this, report it to 101.