Concern growing for Lincolnshire man missing from home in freezing conditions

Concern is growing for a Lincolnshire man who has not been seen since Sunday and may need medical assistance.

Royston has not been seen since leaving the Trafalgar Pub in Chapel St Leonards around 8.20pm on Sunday December 10. He is on medication and police need to make sure he is safe and well.

Royston Draper is 60 years old and regularly visits the Trafalgar Pub, St Leonards Drive in Chapel St Leonards. He visited the pub on Sunday evening and left around 8.20pm, he was last seen walking along Ancaster Avenue. officers think Royston will be wearing blue jeans, a dark roll neck jumper with a blue coat which has a cream lining and white trainers.

With the freezing conditions police are worried that Royston maybe sleeping rough and ask people to check their gardens and sheds. Please check anywhere you think someone may take shelter.

Royston maybe unwell as we believe he has not had his medication, this may cause him to act unreasonably. Also please look out for disgarded clothing as described as people who are suffering from hypothermia may take some of their clothes off.

Officers are checking the area and speaking to people who may know Royston.

Police would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry. There are a number of ways you can contact police:

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 7 of 11 December

Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk

In an emergency always call 999