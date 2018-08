Metal thieves have stolen copper plumbing from the back garden of a property in Wellingore.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a copper cylinder and a water tank full of copper were taken from the premises on Cumberland Avenue some time between 8.30am and 7pm on Wednesday (August 29).

If you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 432 of 29/08/2018 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.