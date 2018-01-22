Council joins police’s scam busting scheme

North Kesteven District Council has signed up to be a Friends Against Scams organisation – joining the Police and Crime Commissioner and Lincolnshire Police to battle fraudsters.

Deputy PCC Stuart Tweedale has taken on a role in the Friends Against Scams campaign, run by National Trading Standards, as one of 45 SCAMbassadors.

Lincolnshire Police joined the scheme and now NKDC has become the first organisation outside the policing community to join up.

NKDC staff were last week given awareness training on the risks posed to customers by scams of all types.

Philip Roberts, NKDC Corporate Director, said: “The training was invaluable in that it highlighted the tell-tale signs that scams are taking place and the tools to help bring this type of fraud to an end.”