County wide call to combat arsonists

Farmers and local residents have a vital role to play in keeping the countryside safe and reducing incidents of arson, say Lincolnshire Police.

The farming community are particularly vulnerable due to isolated locations with barns and straw stacks a regular target.

Effective security is paramount, say police, with regular assessments of measures in place but everyone needs to be vigilant.

If you see someone acting suspiciously report it; whether it be an unfamiliar vehicle or someone hanging around a farm building or stack.

More detailed information, help and advice on reducing the risks of arson, can be found on the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue website: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr

Or you can contact the Arson Task Force - atf@lincoln.fire-uk.org

If you intend to have a bonfire, you can contact Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue on 01522 582238 to prevent unnecessary call outs.