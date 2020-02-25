Cranwell man banned from two homes and fined after twice breaching anti-social behaviour notice

A man has been ordered to stay away from his parent’s homes and pay more than £1,800 in costs after twice breaching a Community Protection Notice against him for anti-social behaviour.

John Wadsley, 31, of Crane Close in Cranwell, admitted both counts of breaching the notice at a hearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Monday February 17.

He has been ordered to pay £250 for each breach, plus £1,300 in legal costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The court also imposed a Criminal Behaviour Order following reported noise and further anti-social behaviour by Wadsley. The order makes it an offence for Wadsley to visit his parent’s addresses – one in Crane Close in Cranwell and the other in Eslaforde Gardens in Sleaford.

It is effective now for two years. If John Wadsley visits either address in this time he will commit a criminal offence for which he can be arrested and face prison or a fine, or both.

While placing the Criminal Behaviour Order, magistrates said Wadsley had been given “umpteen warnings” and it had been hoped that he would “turn things around”.

North Kesteven District Council worked in conjunction with Lincolnshire Police to apply for the Criminal Behaviour Order.

Executive Member with special interest in Community Safety at North Kesteven District Council, Coun Steve Clegg said: “It’s disappointing to see instances where our communities are affected by anti-social behaviour and so we’re keen

to use the appropriate powers together with Lincolnshire Police to tackle it quickly and effectively.

“We’re ensuring that nearby residents are aware of the Criminal Behaviour Order now imposed on John Wadsley, and our antisocial behaviour and housing teams will continue to monitor the situation and work together with Lincolnshire Police should there be any breaches of this order.

“This is just one example of our ongoing partnership work with Lincolnshire Police on anti-social behaviour and we hope this result provides assurance to our communities.”