Police are looking into who would decide to vandalise a sign outside a children’s day nursery in Metheringham.

The metal sign has been shattered outside Kids Corner Day Nursery on Sleaford Road, Metheringham, sometime between 6.30pm on Monday and 6.50am on Tuesday, according to police.

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident number 103 of July 3 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.