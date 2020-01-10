Dashcam footage to be welcomed by cops

The county’s Road Safety Partnership is preparing to allow motorists to help make the highways a safer place by inviting, sometimes controversial, dashcam footage to be submitted as evidence of poor and dangerous driving in incidents.

With more than 50 deaths being recorded on Lincolnshire’s roads in the last year, John Siddle from the Road Safety Partnership said 53 people have died from 48 collisions in 2019 including motorists and pedestrians.

Facilities will be put in place this year for motorists to submit dash camera footage to police. EMN-200701-120344001

That is slightly down from 56 in 2018, but Mr Siddle, who represents a partnership of county council highways and emergency services experts dedicated to reducing road casualties, said: “It is still 53 people dead, which is an absolute tragedy. For families, friends and colleagues the loss of someone is always a horrible thing to happen.”

A big move in 2020 will see Lincolnshire Police putting the systems in place to accept uploaded dashcam footage as evidence of motoring offences as well as evidence of road rage incidents.

Mr Siddle said they would take action based on the videos: “We are looking at some bespoke software and people can download it to use for clear road traffic offences such as going on the wrong side of bollards, not stopping at crossings and crossings solid white lines.”

Mr Siddle explained: “We have been working on it for the last year or so and looking at options and will be up and running this year, rather than people putting it on Facebook and ridiculing people. Other forces have done it in different ways and we have stumbled on a force that has done it quite cheaply. But if you open the flood gates you still need enough human eyes and manpower to vet all that footage.

“We want to have everything nailed down for the public to do it quickly, simply and easily and get a result.”