Defibrillator box vandalism in Sleaford could cost people’s lives

Leaders of a Sleaford charity which raises funds to install defibrillators for the public to use in life-threatening emergencies are saddened that one of their devices has been vandalised.

Christian Slingsby of SHOCK Sleaford, a charity which installs the boxes, said: “We are sad to say that our defibrillator box on Boston Road Recreational Ground has been tampered with and damaged. Luckily, it is still in working order but it will cost us some valuable funds to repair.”

The device had been damaged previously when first installed and so the plastic cover had been strengthened for protection.

Mr Slingsby said they need to rectify the damage quickly before rainwater affects the mechanism, where the vandals have tried to prise the lid open.

He appealed to people to act if they see vandals attacking the boxes, saying: “It is about trying to make people realise that it might seem good fun, but potentially this could cost someone their life.

“We have had to replace an entire box elsewhere because it was so badly damaged. I just don’t know what is in people’s minds that do this.”

The Town Council is to review its CCTV coverage of the site near the kiosk.