Detectives seeking tattooed man linked to assault near Sleaford pub

CID officers are appealing for help with an investigation into an assault which took place next to the Bull and Dog pub in Sleaford.

This took place on Saturday November 4, between 1.30am and 1.45am say police.

Officers are particularly interested in anyone who knows, or has any information about, a white man described as 5ft 10in, with short dark hair, light stubble, and large tattoos on his left arm, and described as wearing a sleeveless grey/light blue jumper with a white short-sleeved T-shirt underneath, with blue jeans, on the night.

Officers believe this man could help them with their enquiries.

If you do have any information, contact 101 and state that this is under crime number 17000482064.