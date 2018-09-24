did you see VW sports car stolen from pub car park overnight in Navenby?

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sports car was stolen from a pub car park in Navenby on Saturday.

The silver coloured Volkswagen EOS Sport is reported to have been stolen from the car park of the Lion and Royal pub on High Street in the village between 9.30pm on Friday night and 11.15am on Saturday morning.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 162 of 22/09/18. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.