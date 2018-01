Police are appealing for information after a report of an old fashioned clothes washing tub being taken from a garden.

The antique dolly tub is said to have gone missing from a domestic garden on Lincoln Road, Nocton, between 9am and 12noon yesterday (Thursday).

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 139 of 11/01/2018. Alternatively, you may wish to contact Crimestoppers UK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.