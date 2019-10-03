Driver accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist at Leasingham chooses not to give evidence in the witness box

A motorist accused of causing the death of a Lincolnshire motorcyclist today (Thursday) chose not to give evidence at his trial.

David Teasdale, 28, from Grantham, denies causing the death of Lincoln motorcyclist Peter Howard by careless driving.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Teasdale was travelling to visit a friend in Lincoln County Hospital when his Vauxhall Vectra collided with the motorcycle on the A15 near to the Holdingham roundabout.

Mr Howard was killed as a result of the collision and his partner Claire Rowbottom, who was riding as his pillion passenger, also suffered life changing injuries.

Mr Teasdale is accused of causing the collision by crossing over the double white lines into the wrong carriageway and hitting the motorcycle.

But a defence expert who was asked to look at a mark left on the road told the jury it was consistent with a tyre sliding sideways rather than forward and he could not agree with the complete prosecution interpretation.

Following the expert’s evidence Mr Teasdale chose not to give evidence from the witness box.

The jury heard Mr Teasdale has no previous convictions.

During an interview with police which was read to the jury Teasdale said he passed his test in September 2017 but before that had ridden motorcycles up to 125cc.

Describing the collision he said: “The motorcycle was two or three seconds away when I saw it.

“I think I was in the middle of my carriageway. That’s my normal driving.

“The motorcycle was all over the place. I don’t think he was in control of the bike at the time.”

David Teasdale, 28, of Sharpe Road, Grantham, denies causing death by careless driving as a result of the collision on 5 July 2018.

The trial continues.