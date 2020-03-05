Drunk driver was depressed at loss of gardening business

A Sleaford area man, who was said to have drunk too much after he became depressed when his business failed, was found to be more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he was stopped by police.

Dean William Greenhalgh, 28, of Deepdale Drive, Leasingham last week admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates at Boston.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Greenhalgh was seen driving his Vauxhall Antara in Broadfield Road, Boston at 4am on January 5.

She said he was weaving his car and swerving in the road and was given a breath test which was positive with a reading of 73 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said Greenhalgh had started drinking too much because he was ‘very low and depressed because his business as a landscape gardener had gone bankrupt’.

He was banned from driving for 20 months, but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 20 weeks. He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £117 in court costs and charges.