Drunken nightclubber given ‘last chance’ by judge after racist abuse incident

A drunk who racially abused a night club boss after being ejected from the premises was today (Thursday) given a final chance by a judge.

Mark Davies-Todd, 23, of Ayam Close, Welton, near Lincoln, pleaded guilty to a charge of racially aggravated threatening behaviour as a result of the incident on March 16 this year.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended jail sentence imposed in January 2017 for drugs offences.

He was given a four month jail sentence suspended for 18 months with a 60 day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement and was ordered to pay £250 compensation to Karzan Hamasaed, a director of the Heat night club in Sleaford. In addition he was given 40 hours of unpaid work for breach of his January 2017 suspended jail sentence.

The court heard Davies-Todd had already been asked to leave the club on a number of occasions before Mr Hamasaed spoke to him.

Edna Leonard, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court: “Mr Hamasaed spoke to the defendant for some time trying to persuade him that he ought to go home and he wasn’t going to get back in.

“The defendant was clearly very drunk. He called Mr Hamasaed “a Muslim b*****d” four or five times.”

Miss Leonard said that Davies-Todd added: “I know what you people do. You cut people’s throats. Come on, cut my throat.”

Police officers in a van nearby intervened and Davies-Todd was arrested at the scene. When Davies-Todd was later interviewed he accepted he was being abusive but denied any racial or religious language.

Davies-Todd, who represented himself, apologised for his behaviour.

He told the court: “It was completely out of character for me. I am incredibly sorry. I would never say that if I was sober.

“I got into an argument with him not because of his race but because he had ejected me from the night club.”

Judge John Pini QC, passing sentence, said he accepted the opinion of a probation officer who assessed Davies-Todd as not having racist views.

But he told Davies-Todd: “This sort of behaviour is absolutely outrageous. I think you fully understand that these were words which caused enormous hurt and anger to Mr Hamasaed. He did nothing to warrant it.

“I accept that what lay behind this was not that you have deep-seated racist views but you were blind drunk. The probation report makes it clear that it was the drink doing the talking.

“You are now on two suspended sentences. You are absolutely on your last chance. If you commit any further offences while this two suspended sentence orders are still in place you will almost certainly go straight to custody.”