Eight men arrested and one sent to hospital after fight in Sleaford

Police are investigating the circumstances of a fight on Saturday night in Sleaford which saw eight men arrested and one taken to hospital.

The incident on Station Road in the town was reported to have broken out just before midnight on Saturday night.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are investigating a report of a violent disorder on Station Road in Sleaford during which a man was injured and taken to hospital.

“This occurred just before midnight on Saturday night.

“Eight men have been arrested and released under investigation. They are aged between 18 and 42.

“Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police should call 101 with incident reference number 2 of February 10.”

Sgt Dan McCormack was among those officers called to the scene and Tweeted a photo of three police vans back at the station after the incident saying: “Multiple offenders in custody following a fight in Sleaford #custody #policevan #resourceintensive.”