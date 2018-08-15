Elderly and vulnerable residents in Lincolnshire still being caught up in scams by fake police officers and customs officials

Lincolnshire Police say they are continuing to receive reports of criminals posing as police officers and HM Revenue and Customs officials attempting to defraud victims of their money.

Elderly and vulnerable Lincolnshire residents are being targeted by telephone calls from these criminals.

Residents are reminded to be aware that the police would never ask you to withdraw money, transfer money, purchase iTunes vouchers or provide your bank details as part of an ongoing fraud investigation.

If you receive a call regarding an outstanding tax payment or refund, do not withdraw money, transfer money, purchase iTunes vouchers or provide your bank details. End the call and verify via a trusted source.

If you receive this type of call report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040. For police support or assistance call 101.