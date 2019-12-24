Ex-soldier appears in court for knife-point robberies at village shop near Sleaford

A former soldier today (Tuesday) admitted carrying out a series of knife-point hold-ups at a village shop near Sleaford when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

James Barton twice raided the same store in his home village of Leasingham and then went on to rob drugs from a pharmacy in Grantham.

Barton, 35, of Dean Close, Leasingham, pleaded guilty to two charges of robbery at The Crescent Store in St Andrew’s Crescent, Leasingham in November this year when he stole vodka and admitted two linked charges of threatening a person with a blade. He also admitted charges of theft of vodka from the same shop on two other occasions.

Barton further admitted robbery and two charges of threatening a person with a blade at Wells Pharmacy in Grantham.

His lawyer Sunil Khanna asked for an adjournment to allow time for the preparation of a psychiatric report and records of Barton’s military discharge after serving in the Royal Anglian Regiment for 15 years.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned sentence to February and Barton was remanded in custody.

The judge told Barton: “I am asked to adjourn this case for a psychiatric report and I’m prepared to do so. The psychiatric report is likely to look at the length of sentence rather than the type of sentence. Plainly you will be receiving a sentence of imprisonment of some length. That said the psychiatric report might help to explain why you committed these offences.”