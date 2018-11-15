Family pet rabbit and quad bike stolen by thieves in Anwick

Thieves snatched a pet rabbits from its babies and stole an expensive quad bike from a family home.

The theft was reported yesterday (Wednesday) from a property on Church Lane in Anwick.

The lionhead rabbit that has been taken by thieves from a family home in Anwick. EMN-181115-165458001

Sophie Bailey has appealed on social media warning people to report any information to police, especially if they are offered either the rabbit of quad bike for sale.

She told The Standard: “My seventeen-year-old brother’s E-Ton Viper 50cc quad bike and our family pet rabbit, a lionhead called Hamish was stolen from our house. They also ripped down the CCTV camera from the end of the drive, but we heard nothing. We would really like the quad bike and rabbit back.”

She said the whole family are upset

“We’ve had Hamish for years but they left his three babies. Their mum died after they were born. Luckily they are old enough to manage on their own but it is still really bad.

“The quad is kept in a massive shed at the back of the house and was hidden right at the back of it, whereas the rabbit hutch is at the front of the house. This has affected my family a lot, I don’t understand why they would take our rabbit it’s disgusting.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said they had made no arrests yet but appealed for anyone with information or witnesses to call 101 referring to incident 265 of November 14.