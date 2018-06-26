Family-run cafe targeted in attempted burglary in Ruskington

A popular cafe based in a village near Sleaford is believed to have been the victim of an attempted burglary.

Lincolnshire Police are investigating a possible attempt to break into Poppy’s Place cafe, on High Street, Ruskington.

This is believed to have occurred between 6pm on Saturday and 8am yesterday (Monday).

The family business opened in the village last October.

According to PCSO Nicole Page of Sleaford Rural North neighbourhood policing team, the electric roller shutter to the property appears to have been tampered with.

If you saw any suspicious activity at the front of the cafe or have any information on this crime call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 127 of 25/6/18.