Five appear in court denying dog breeding charges after RSPCA raid at Brant Broughton

Five people yesterday (Tuesday) appeared in court following an investigation into a Lincolnshire dog breeding business.

The charges relate to a period last year at The Dairies, The Clays in Brant Broughton.

They have been brought forward by the RSPCA following a raid in November last year.

Three women and two men deny a string of charges including an allegation relating to 84 dogs.

They are Amy Allen, 36, of Jericho Road, Balderton.

Bridgett Donna Dickens, 56, of The Dairies, The Clays, Brant Broughton.

Peter William Dickens, 61, of Arch House, The Dairies, The Clays, Brant Broughton, is also facing nine charges

Edward Robert Swindells, 44, of Arch Cottage, The Dairies, The Clays in Brant Broughton.

June Marie Swindells, 77, of Southfield Farmhouse, The Dairies, The Clays, Brant Broughton.

All five defendants appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court for a case management hearing.

District Judge Peter Veits adjourned the case for a further pre-trial hearing on January 16 next year

The trial is expected to last at least four weeks and the date will be fixed at the next hearing.