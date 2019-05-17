Five arrested, phones, cash and drugs seized in police raid on properties in Sleaford

Five people have been arrested after a police raid on two addresses in Sleaford, it has been announced this morning (Friday).

Lincolnshire Police have not said where in the town the two warrants were carried out.

They added: “Phones, cash, and a quantity of drugs were recovered.”

They also indicated it may be part of an investigation into a ‘County Lines’ drug dealing operation where addicts in smaller towns and rural areas are supplied by a network of dealers operating across the country from organised gangs in larger cities.