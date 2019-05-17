Five arrested, phones, cash and drugs seized in suspected ‘county lines’ police raid on properties in Sleaford

Five people have been arrested after a police raid on two addresses in Sleaford, it has been announced this morning (Friday).

Sleaford Police announced on their Facebook page: “Following a warrant being conducted at an address on Watergate in Sleaford on May 13 two males both in their twenties from the Nottingham area were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, they have both been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Following a warrant conducted at an address on St Giles Avenue, Sleaford on May 16 a female aged 34 and two males aged 20 and 16 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, the female was also arrested for possesion with intent to supply class A drugs, all have been released on police bail pending forensic enquires.

Lincolnshire Police added: “Phones, cash, and a quantity of drugs were recovered.”

They also indicated it may be part of an investigation into a ‘County Lines’ drug dealing operation where addicts in smaller towns and rural areas are supplied by a network of dealers operating across the country from organised gangs in larger cities.