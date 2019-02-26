Four arrested following discovery of stolen motorcross bikes

Four people are said to have been arrested by police and released under investigation following the discovery of stolen motorcycles yesterday (Monday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “During the early hours of yesterday morning we received a report of a shed burglary on Boston Road, Sleaford. Three motorcross bikes were stolen.

“Following further information, in the early afternoon three motorcross bikes were recovered from a property and four people arrested on suspicion of burglary.”

The four men are aged 23, 23, 40 and 46.

If you have any information related to this, call 101 quoting incident 30 of February 25, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk