Fraud money is returned to NHS

Police have returned over £1.28m to a Lincolnshire NHS trust that had been taken by scammers.

Over the last eight years, Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has been working closely with Lincolnshire Police Economic Crime Unit to investigate the financial fraud.

Operation Tarlac started in September 2011 following a report of a fraud from LPFT. The investigation rapidly linked to similar offences across the UK against other organisations amounting to more than £12 million.

Following the sentencing of 12 people for conspiracy to defraud and launder money, investigators have successfully reclaimed these criminal gains.

Sarah Connery, LPFT Director of Finance and Informatics, said: “The recovered funds will be invested in much-needed improvements to our estate to benefit patients at their most vulnerable time.

“We have strengthened our procurement and payment systems and processes and we have shared our learning with other NHS organisations to prevent future crime.”