Free counter terrorism training

An award-winning counter terrorism training course is being made available to the public in Lincolnshire for the first time and police want you to sign up and help protect the UK.

Devised by counter terrorism officers and security experts, the ACT Awareness eLearning package was previously only available to staff working in crowded places like shopping centres and entertainment venues.

Now Counter Terrorism Policing has decided to open up the training to anyone who wants to become a ‘CT Citizen’ so they can learn how to spot the signs of suspicious behaviour and understand what to do in the event of a major incident.

The programme was originally devised in partnership with retail giant Marks and Spencer and participants needed to be signed up by their employers. Today the online learning is available free of charge to anyone who wants to take part.

The decision to offer the training to the public was not made in response to the recent attack in London. However, the tragic events, in which two people lost their lives to terrorism, are said to be a stark reminder of the ongoing threat and the need for vigilance.

“ACT Awareness eLearning is especially useful for anyone working in or regularly visiting crowded places,” says deputy assistant commissioner Lucy D’Orsi, Senior National Coordinator for Protective Security.

“We developed each stage alongside industry experts and to date over one and a half million modules have been completed.

“The course has been so popular, with nine out of 10 users saying they would recommend it, we want to open it up to as many people as possible.

“The threat level remains at ‘Substantial’ – meaning an attack is likely – so giving everyone the chance to be extra eyes and ears for police and local security teams help to keep all communities safe.”

ACT Awareness is made up of seven modules that take a few minutes each to complete.

You can pause and re-join at any time and it takes 45 minutes in total.

To register visit: https://ct.highfieldelearning.com/.