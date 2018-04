Frozen food has been stolen from a pub outbuilding in Folkingham.

According to PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, between 11.55pm on Sunday and 3pm on Monday a rear outbuilding of The New Inn in Folkingham was broken into.

Food was stolen from the freezers including meat and ice-cream.

Anyone with information should contact 101 referring to incident 360 of April 16.