Garden power tools stolen from shed in Billingborough

A number of garden power tools are said to have been stolen from a garden shed in Billingborough.

According to police, some time between 4pm on Tuesday last week and 11am on Saturday, the shed belonging to a residential property on Folkingham Road was broken into.

Thieves took a Honda petrol lawnmower, a new pressure washer, a long pole hedge cutter and a yellow JCB standrad hedge cutter - both petrol powered.

Call police with any information on 101 quoting incident 279 of April 29 or callCrimestoppers on 0800 555111.