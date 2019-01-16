Garden tools stolen in shed break-ins in Pointon

A chainsaw was stolen when a burglars broke into a wooden garden shed in Pointon.

According to PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, the incident happened overnight between 5pm on Monday, January 7 and 9am Tuesday, January 8.

The padlock and bolt was said to have been forced open and the power tool taken from inside.

The intruder is believed to have got into the back garden of the property on High Street by crossing the village playing fields and social club site.

Contact police on 101 with any information about this and refer to incident 101 of January 8.

In a second incident on West Road in the village, burglars removed panels from wooden sheds in a back garden to get in and steal a garden strimmer and a lawn mower.

This is reported to have happened between 6pm on Wednesday January 9 and 11am Thursday January 10.

Refer to incident 133 of January 10 if reporting any information to police on 101.

Alternately call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you see a crime taking place call 999 immediately.