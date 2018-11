Thieves have broken into a wooden garden shed of a property in Wellingore and stolen various garden tools.

The break in is believed to have happened between 12.30pm on November 10 and 2pm on November 13 in the rear garden of a domestic property on Cumberland Avenue in the village, say police.

The intruders forced the shed door open to get in.

If you have any information on this crime, contact police on 101 quoting incident 258 of November 13 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.