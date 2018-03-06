Gas cylinders and batteries stolen from ‘bird scarers’ in fields south of Sleaford

Gas cylinders and batteries have been stolen from bird scaring machines in two fields near Folkingham.

According to police the bird scarers are used by farmers to deter birds from eating their crops in remote, rural locations and the 19kg cylinders and batteries were in fields next to the A15 north of Folkingham and another a short distance away on Walcot Road, Newton.

It is believed to have happened some time between Saturday and Monday.

If you can help with police enquiries call 101 quoting incident 139 of 05/03/18.